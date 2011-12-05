* New York City says no public hazard from incident

* TransCanada says no impact on operations at site (Updates with TransCanada comment)

NEW YORK, Dec 5 A pressure valve at Canadian energy company TransCanada's ( TRP.TO ) 2,316-megawatt Ravenswood power plant in Queens made a loud noise heard in Queens and Manhattan Monday morning, New York City said in an email.

The city said there were no public hazards, injuries, explosions, fires, evacuations or utility service disruptions.

TransCanada spokesman Terry Cunha said in an email there has been no impact on operations at the site.

Sources familiar with the event said earlier that plant operators reduced the pressure and will make any needed repairs, but they could not say whether any of the units at the plant had to be shut due to the noise.

The sources guessed the noise was from the 356-MW Unit 1 because that unit had started about an hour before the noise.

One megawatt powers about 1,000 homes in New York.

Electricity traders noted power prices remained very low in the $30s per megawatt hour across the state due to weak demand. Prices in December usually trade in the $60s or $70s in December in New York City.

One trader noted temperatures would reach 60 degrees F in New York City on Monday, which is about 10 degrees above normal, keeping heating demand almost nonexistent. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; editing by Jim Marshall)