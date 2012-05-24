HOUSTON May 23 Clean Line Energy obtained
federal regulatory approval to start signing up customers for
its proposed 500-mile (800 km) transmission line that will
connect wind farms in Iowa with power markets in Illinois, the
company said on Wednesday.
The $1.7 billion Rock Island Clean Line project is a
high-voltage, direct-current line designed to transfer up to
3,500 megawatts of wind power and other generation from
northwest Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota to
communities in Illinois and other eastern states by 2017.
"This approval marks an important step forward in the steady
progress of our Rock Island Clean Line project," said Michael
Skelly, president of Clean Line Energy, a privately owned
Houston-based company aiming to build thousands of miles of
power lines to service a growing appetite for renewable energy.
Clean Line's four projects under development would move
power from as-yet unbuilt wind farms in areas of the country
with the best wind resource and transfer that electricity to
power-hungry cities in the Midwest, Southeast and West Coast.
High-voltage, direct-current transmission lines are an
efficient way to move electricity over very long distances. The
lines are more expensive to build than other high-voltage lines,
but require a smaller right-of-way.
Clean Line said the order from the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission would allow it to subscribe up to 75 percent of the
Rock Island line's capacity with anchor customers.
Remaining capacity would be sold through an open season
process, the company said in a statement.
Governors in Iowa and Illinois - states at both ends of the
proposed line - praised the ruling, citing the sizable
investment and potential new jobs.
"The Rock Island Clean Line project will create good-paying
labor jobs for Illinois families, (and) help reduce rates for
Illinois electricity consumers by providing more choices," said
Illinois Governor Pat Quinn.
Clean Line said it was working with Siemens to
design direct-current converter stations needed for the project.
The company's Plains & Eastern Clean Line project is
designed to move 7,000 MW of renewable power from the panhandle
region of Oklahoma, north Texas and southwest Kansas more than
800 miles to states in the U.S. Southeast, a region with little
access to renewable power.
Its Grain Belt Express Clean Line would move 3,500 MW of
wind power from western Kansas to southeastern Missouri and the
Midwest, while its Centennial West Clean Line would move 3,500
MW nearly 900 miles from eastern New Mexico to Arizona, Nevada
and southern California.
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Richard Pullin)