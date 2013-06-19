June 19 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
(NRC) said Wednesday it proposed a $70,000 penalty against
Tennessee Valley Authority for component violations during the
construction of the Watts Bar 2 nuclear reactor.
Watts Bar is located near Spring City, Tennessee about 60
miles (97 km) southwest of Knoxville, Tennessee.
The NRC said in a release it requires certain components in
a nuclear plant to meet strict nuclear quality assurance
standards.
Companies can use commercial grade components so long as
they put those components through a so-called dedication process
that the NRC said provides reasonable assurance the parts are
equivalent to nuclear grade items.
This assurance is achieved through documented inspections,
tests or analyses, the NRC said.
In a statement, TVA said it "accepts and respects the
enforcement decision issued today by the NRC with regard to
issues associated with the commercial grade dedication process."
The NRC said its inspectors in late 2012 and early this year
identified three violations related to the commercial grade
dedication program at the 1,150-megawatt (MW) Watts Bar 2.
TVA, which is owned by the U.S. government, has operated the
1,123-MW Unit 1 at Watts Bar since the reactor entered service
in 1996. TVA expects Unit 2 to enter service in late 2015.
NRC inspectors found a breakdown in the program resulting in
construction of unknown quality, a failure to report that
breakdown and a failure to identify that issue as a significant
condition affecting quality.
The NRC said TVA in May outlined a number of corrective
actions including a review of all commercial grade dedication
documents, additional staff training and creating a new position
to oversee the process.
TVA also continues to test items that have already been
purchased or installed.
"No issues have been identified through reviews and testing
to date that would challenge a Watts Bar 2 component's ability
to perform its safety function, nor are any significant issues
expected," TVA said.
"The issues identified with the (commercial grade
dedication) process have not posed any safety challenges to
workers or the public, nor have they affected on-going
construction activities," TVA said.
The NRC said TVA has 30 days to respond to the violations
and either pay the civil penalty or protest its imposition.