* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) is in talks to buy a 20 percent stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse Electric Co from U.S. engineering company Shaw Group SHAW.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing sources.
Westinghouse Electric is already majority owned by Toshiba Corp -- the maker of flash memory chips, laptops, nuclear reactors and rice cookers -- and Shaw Group.
A deal could erase any U.S. ownership of Westinghouse, the Wall Street Journal said.
Shaw partnered with Toshiba, and another Japanese company to buy Westinghouse from British Nuclear Fuels PLC for $5.4 billion five years ago, the paper said.
Toshiba and Westinghouse were not immediately available for comment. Shaw declined to comment.
* Badger Meter declares regular quarterly dividend and appoints Todd Adams and Glen Tellock to Board of Directors
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.