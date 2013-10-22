Oct 22 The power grid operator in the U.S.
Midwest denied Wisconsin Energy Corp's request to shut
its 407-megawatt Presque Isle coal-fired power plant in Michigan
in February, a spokesman at the Wisconsin power company said
Tuesday.
The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the
regional power grid operator, determined the coal plant must
continue operating to maintain the reliability of the power
system on Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin Energy spokesman
Barry McNulty said.
McNulty said We Energies is now in discussions with MISO to
compensate the company to keep the plant operating.
MISO determined customers of privately held American
Transmission Co(ATC) are responsible for paying the operating
cost of the power plant, Jackie Olson, a spokeswoman for ATC
said.
Olson said ATC had proposed several projects for the Upper
Peninsula, but noted the projects anticipated the continued
operation of the Presque Isle plant.
ATC is a transmission only company owned by publicly traded,
municipal and cooperative utilities in Wisconsin, Michigan,
Minnesota and Illinois.
Wisconsin Energy's We Energies unit, which operates Presque
Isle, wanted to shut the plant after losing a big customer,
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc, which operates two iron
ore mines in the area.
Local papers said Cliffs Natural will save money by
purchasing power from a unit of Chicago-based Integrys Energy
Group Inc.