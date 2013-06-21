June 21 More than 150,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Minnesota, were without power early Friday following severe thunderstorms Thursday night in the U.S. Upper Midwest, according to local power companies. Xcel Energy Inc, the biggest utility in the area, was the hardest hit with more than 148,000 customers out in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and the Dakotas. For many of the outages Xcel said it was assessing the situation, for others the utility said it expected to restore service later Friday. The following table lists other major outages. Power Company Holding Company State Out Now Xcel Xcel MN, WI, ND, SD, MI 148,500 Minnesota Power Allete MN 2,600 Alliant Alliant MN, IO, WI 2,100 Wisconsin Public Service Integrys WI 1,800 Total 155,000