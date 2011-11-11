* Deal could be worth around $500 mln -- sources
* Highstar hired Citi, RBC to advise on sale -- sources
By Michael Erman and Greg Roumeliotis
Nov 11 Buyout firm Highstar Capital is
exploring the sale of water and wastewater company Utilities
Inc, whose value is seen at about $500 million, according to
several sources familiar with the matter.
New York-based Highstar, which manages over $5 billion of
infrastructure and energy investments, acquired Utilities Inc
from Dutch utility Nuon in April 2006. Utilities Inc serves
over 305,000 customers in 15 states.
Highstar has hired Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Royal Bank of
Canada (RY.TO) to advise on the sale, according to two of the
sources.
Bidders for the company could include infrastructure funds
run by Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) and JP Morgan Chase & Co
(JPM.N), as well as strategic buyers, sources said.
Macquarie and JP Morgan declined comment.
But many cautioned the deal could be difficult to complete
because buying Utilities Inc would require approvals from
regulators in so many states.
Highstar, whose investments include gas pipeline owner
Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) and London City Airport, did not
respond to a request for comment. Citi declined to comment,
while RBC did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Infrastructure funds such as Highstar settle for lower
returns than conventional buyout firms in exchange for safer
assets and more predictable cash flows.
Private equity interest in the U.S. water utility sector
has led to only few deals. Last year, JPMorgan's infrastructure
fund bought SouthWest Water and Carlyle Group agreed to buy
Park Water Company.
Opportunities for investors have been few and far between
as water privatization remains a politically sensitive issue in
the U.S.
(Reporting by Michael Erman and Greg Roumeliotis in New
York)