Dec 27 U.S. power company Duke Energy Corp's
proposed Lee nuclear power plant in South Carolina
passed an environmental test but still has a long way to go to
receive a construction and operating license, the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission said on Friday.
The NRC said its staff concluded there are no environmental
impacts to preclude issuing licenses to build and operate two
1,117-megawatt reactors at the proposed Lee station in Cherokee
County, South Carolina.
Duke applied for the license to build two of Westinghouse
Electric's AP1000 reactors at the Lee site in December 2007.
Westinghouse Electric is majority owned by Japanese
multinational Toshiba Corp.
One megawatt can power about 1,000 homes.
The NRC said it developed a so-called final environmental
impact statement jointly with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The NRC looks at both the environmental and safety impacts
of building a new reactor. The NRC said its staff is still
working on the final safety evaluation.
In addition, the NRC said its five Commissioners will
conduct a separate hearing regarding the application and the
staff's review, when completed.
While the Lee review activities continue, the NRC said it
will not make any final reactor license decisions until at least
late 2014.
In August 2012, the NRC said it would not issue new reactor
licenses until it reviews the environmental impact of storing
spent nuclear fuel at temporary sites, such as nuclear power
plants, due in part to a lack of a permanent waste storage
facility. That self-imposed moratorium followed a federal court
ruling in June 2012.
The NRC said it expects to complete its waste confidence
rule making in September 2014.
For a factbox on proposed new U.S. nuclear reactors