PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, Sept 23 Entergy Corp refiled a plan to transfer its electric transmission assets to ITC Holdings to Texas regulators on Monday, company officials said.
Last month, the $1.78 billion proposal faced certain rejection by the Texas Public Utility Commission and was withdrawn by Entergy Texas and ITC officials.
The transaction is a spin-off and merger of Entergy's 15,400-mile transmission network serving parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility aims to close a financing package for a 3.2 billion dirham ($872 million) solar power plant, which will be the world's largest, in April, a senior official at the utility said on Sunday.
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.