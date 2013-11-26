Nov 26 New York's Utility Debt Securitization Authority, an entity set up to refinance the debt of the Long Island Power Authority, will sell $2.1 billion of restructuring bonds during the week of Dec. 9, a market source said on Tuesday.

It will be the first bond offering for the authority, which was established earlier this year as part of New York State's sweeping restructuring of the troubled public utility after its convoluted structure was blamed for its slow response to customers after superstorm Sandy.

The Long Island Power Authority Reform Act, enacted in July, allows the state to restructure part of LIPA's $7 billion of debt, a large part of which relates to the cost of constructing and financing the now-abandoned Shoreham nuclear power plant.

Lower debt service costs should also help to reduce electricity costs for consumers, state officials have said. Since the late 1990s, LIPA's debt has not decreased and represents about 10 percent of ratepayer bills, the state said.

The deal consists of $485 million of taxable bonds pricing through Morgan Stanley, and $1.6 billion of tax-exempt bonds pricing through Goldman, Sachs & Co, according to the preliminary official statement.