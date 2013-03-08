* Renewables and storage threat to utilities business model
* Battery prices still too high but set to fall
* Italy energy storage market to be worth 3 bln euros in
2020-BIP
By Christoph Steitz and Stephen Jewkes
FRANKFURT/MILAN, March 8 Renewable energy is
constantly evolving and challenging traditional utilities but
one growing sector could make home-generated power much easier
to use and cut customers' dependence on energy companies
dramatically - solar batteries.
A major conundrum with solar panels has always been how to
keep the lights on when the sun isn't shining.
Solar batteries allow homes and businesses to store solar
power to use in the hours of darkness and can also help to
create "smart grids" that react to sudden power swings and free
stored energy when needed.
The technology is still expensive and not widely used but
with energy bills soaring for consumers, it could quickly gain
market share and reduce dependence on utilities, which are
already struggling with overcapacity and weak demand.
Italy has some of the highest power prices in Europe and is
looking at how to cut costs to allow its businesses to compete.
Nicola Cosciani, head of energy storage at Italy's top
industrial battery maker Fiamm, says heavy power users like
cement and steel makers are looking at generating and storing
their own solar power - and even selling excess power from their
batteries on to the grid.
"Germany and Italy will be explosive markets for residential
storage and big energy users are also starting to show an
interest. This is a game changer," he told Reuters.
By 2020, the EU aims to get 20 percent of its energy from
renewables. That compares to 12.5 percent of the EU energy mix
in 2010 and 8.1 percent in 2004, according to most recent EU
statistics. Batteries will be crucial in reaching this target.
In Germany, the world's largest solar market and Europe's
largest energy consumer, about 40 percent of all modules sold
have been installed in homes, directly hitting demand for power
from E.ON and RWE.
A four-person household can cut the amount of power it uses
from the grid by 30 percent per year if it uses solar panels and
another 30 percent if it uses a solar battery, leaving it to buy
only 40 percent of supplies from utilities.
With power bills rising and solar subsidies and battery
prices falling, power storage is expected to expand dramatically
within the next 2-4 years.
PRICE FALLS
Solar batteries look like a large car battery and are
usually installed in the basement of a house, hooked up to a
solar panel outside and on to the grid with an inverter.
That allows the batteries to charge up and store excess
energy during the day and release it in the evening. They can
also release surplus energy on to the grid.
The kit is still expensive but the price of solar panels has
already dropped two thirds in the last two years and the price
of batteries is expected to halve in the next few years.
A single solar battery costs about 800 euros per kilowatt
hour (kWh), so an average 6kWh battery costs about 5,000 euros
($6,500).
Including installation, tax and components to connect it to
the grid, an average household - which consumes 3,500 kWh per
year - would pay about 10,000-20,000 euros per storage system.
"We believe that lithium batteries will be available for
400-500 euros per kilowatt hour (kWh) in a few years, featuring
a lifespan of 20 years," said Martin Rothert, product manager at
SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company.
Solar batteries use either lead-acid or lithium-ion.
Germany plans to support the installation of solar batteries
with at least 50 million euros in credit lines which will also
support a greater roll-out.
Italian energy consultant BIP said the battery market will
reach at least 9,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity by 2020 from
today's 270 MW.
"Due to rising supply and awareness, we expect several tens
of thousands of these systems to be sold in Germany this year,"
said Norbert Hahn, board member at IBC Solar.
Batteries are also needed to develop smart grids, which
adjust power supply to satisfy demand across the network.
Seeing the writing on the wall for traditional generation
and distribution, Italian utility Enel has done a deal with
Japan's NEC - one of the world's leading energy storage
system makers - to roll out new generation smart grids.
Developing smart grids can help cut costs and allow
independent renewable energy providers to sell their power into
the grid. Renewable energy, once capital costs are amortised, is
cheaper and more secure.
"The idea is to apply the same principles of the Internet to
electricity networks - any device hooked up can send and receive
content," said Ugo Govigli, vice president for European smart
grid solutions for NEC.