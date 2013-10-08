HOUSTON Oct 8 A Koch Energy Services LLC
subsidiary said Tuesday it will buy a 1,055-megawatt, natural
gas-fired power plant in Texas from a private equity group that
purchased the plant in 2011.
Koch Energy Services, an indirect subsidiary of Koch
Industries Inc, said it will buy Odessa Power, an
affiliate of Energy Capital Partners LLC.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
The Odessa plant, located in the Permian Basin region of
West Texas, began commercial operation in 2001 and sells power
into the state's $29 billion primary grid overseen by Electric
Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).
Energy Capital Partners II purchased the Odessa plant in
2011 for $335 million from PSEG Power, a unit of Public Service
Enterprise Group as PSEG exited the Texas power market.
The Koch purchase comes as the Texas Public Utility
Commission (PUC) and ERCOT are struggling to improve wholesale
price signals to entice developers to build new generation to
meet the state's growing need for power.
Recent sales of power plants in Texas have been completed at
prices much below the cost of new construction.
Koch said the transaction is subject to regulatory approval
and could close late in the fourth quarter or in early 2014.