March 22 Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc
posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, h urt by lower
volumes at its freight forwarding business.
"Volumes in freight forwarding were weak in our fourth
quarter, particularly in the month of January, due to a soft
market and the timing of Chinese New Year," CEO Eric Kirchner
said in a statement.
November-January net income attributable to UTi Worldwide
fell to $12.4 million, or 12 cents a share, from $14.5 million,
or 14 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company
earned 20 cents a share.
Revenue was flat at $1.15 billion. Air freight forwarding
revenue declined about 1 percent to $389.6 million.
Shares of the Long Beach, California-based company, which
have lost almost a third of their value in the last ten months,
closed at $16.00 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton
Cordeiro)