BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Sept 6 Transport logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc posted second-quarter results below market expectations as a weak global economy continued to hurt freight volumes.
Net income fell to $18.9 million, or 18 cents per share, from $22.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share.
Revenue fell 11 percent to $1.16 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Long Beach, California-based company closed at $13.45 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.