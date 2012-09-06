Sept 6 Transport logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc posted second-quarter results below market expectations as a weak global economy continued to hurt freight volumes.

Net income fell to $18.9 million, or 18 cents per share, from $22.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 20 cents per share.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $1.16 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Long Beach, California-based company closed at $13.45 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.