UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Beijing Utour International Travel Service Co Ltd
* Says Hong Kong unit to invest 12 million euros ($13.72 million) to hold an indirect stake of about 1.87 percent in Club Med
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D2tZwJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources