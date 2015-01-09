PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 9 Northern Irish radio and TV broadcaster UTV Media Plc said it may sell some or all of its UK independent local radio stations, sending its shares up sharply in late trading.
Any sale would not include talkSPORT, Sport Magazine, talkSPORT International or UTV's Irish radio stations, UTV said in a statement released about five minutes before the market closed on Friday.
UTV shares jumped about 7 percent to close at 185 pence.
The Belfast-based company, which has 13 radio stations in England and Wales, was confirming a report in the Guardian newspaper. (bit.ly/14D2xXW) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.