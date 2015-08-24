UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
Aug 24 Radio and television broadcaster UTV Media Plc said on Monday that it was in discussions for a potential sale of its television assets.
"Discussions are ongoing and may or may not result in such a transaction being agreed," the company said.
The Belfast Telegraph reported on Aug. 22 that UTV is due to sell its television division to ITV Plc in a multi-million-pound deal. (bit.ly/1Jesiem) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.