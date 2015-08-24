Aug 24 Radio and television broadcaster UTV Media Plc said on Monday that it was in discussions for a potential sale of its television assets.

"Discussions are ongoing and may or may not result in such a transaction being agreed," the company said.

The Belfast Telegraph reported on Aug. 22 that UTV is due to sell its television division to ITV Plc in a multi-million-pound deal. (bit.ly/1Jesiem) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)