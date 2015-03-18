March 18Northern Irish broadcaster UTV Media Plc
said it expects a full-year loss of about 6 million
pounds ($8.85 million) from its newest television channel - UTV
Ireland, hurt in part by delayed negotiations with advertisers
and slower than expected audience build.
The company said first-quarter revenue at its talkSPORT
radio station, which owns exclusive rights to broadcast 380
Barclay's Premier League football matches outside of UK and
Republic of Ireland until 2019, would fall 2 percent.
First-quarter airtime revenue from UTV's largest division,
Radio GB, is expected to rise 4 percent, the company said.
($1 = 0.6776 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)