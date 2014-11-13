Nov 13 UTV Media Plc, northern Irish radio and television broadcaster, reported a 9 percent rise in revenue for the nine months, underpinned mainly by improving economic conditions in the UK and Ireland.

The company, which held radio rights to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, reported revenue of 84.7 million pounds ($133.6 million) for the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared with 77.4 million pounds a year earlier.

UTV Media said revenue growth eased in the fourth quarter to 3 percent. ($1 = 0.6340 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)