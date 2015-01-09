PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 9 UTV Media Plc :
* Comment on recent press speculation
* Notes recent speculation relating to potential disposal of its UK independent local radio stations
* Currently assessing options for its UK independent local radio stations which may or may not lead to disposal of some or all of these stations
* Any disposal would not include Talksport, Sport Magazine, Talksport International or any of UTV's Irish radio stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
