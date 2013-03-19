March 19 Northern Irish broadcaster UTV Media
Plc said full-year profit fell 10 percent as reduced
client spending on advertising in Ireland and Britain hurt
revenue in its television business.
In the current quarter, UTV Media expects a 1 percent drop
in television advertising and a 6 percent fall in sales in Radio
GB, the company's biggest division.
Pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 dropped to 21
million pounds ($32 million) from 23.3 million pounds a year
earlier.
Revenue slipped about 1 percent to 120.1 million pounds.
Operating profit in UTV's television business - which
accounted for about a third of overall sales in 2011 - fell 39
percent to 3.9 million pounds.
Net ad revenue in the television unit dropped 7 percent,
weighed down by a 12 percent fall in Ireland, where a tumultuous
economy dampened demand for adverts on domestic channels.
Irish radio advertising also fell 6 percent.
ITV Plc, Britain's largest free-to-air broadcaster,
has been weaning itself off its dependence on revenue from the
weak advertising market, seeking to increase its revenue streams
from television production, online, pay and interactive
businesses.
At UTV's radio station talkSPORT, which owns the exclusive
rights to broadcast 380 Barclay's Premier League football
matches outside of Europe, sales grew 26 percent after last
year's UEFA Euro football championships, somewhat cushioning the
blow to overall revenue.
UTV's shares closed at 147.5 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Monday.