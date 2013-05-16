May 16 Northern Irish broadcaster UTV Media Plc
said its first-quarter revenue fell 5 percent, hurt
mainly by a weak performance at its British radio business,
which includes the popular sports radio station talkSPORT.
The trading challenges experienced in the first-quarter are
expected to continue in the second quarter with year-on-year
revenue declines due to adverse market conditions and the
absence of a major sporting event in the first half of 2013, UTV
said.
Revenue at the company's core Radio GB business that runs
talkSPORT, fell 7 percent to 12.2 million pounds in the three
months to March 31. Revenue from talkSPORT decreased 10 percent.
Group revenue was 28.1 million pounds ($42.8 million) during
the quarter, down from 29.5 million pounds a year earlier.