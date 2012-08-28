BRIEF-Graubuendner kantonalbank FY group profit stable at CHF 168.5 million
* FY Tier-1-ratio / CET-1-ratio: 18.6 pct ( year ago : 18.7 pct)
LONDON Aug 28 UTV Media PLC : * H1 group revenue up 4 percent to 61.6 million STG * H1 pre-tax profit up by 3 percent to 11.2 million STG * H1 proposed interim dividend of 1.75 pence versus 1.50 pence in H1 2011 * Olympics did not provide any performance enhancing effect on advertising
revenue * As a result trading conditions for the third quarter have been less positive
than anticipated
PARIS, Feb 9 L'Oreal raised on Thursday the possibility of selling iconic British beauty products company The Body Shop, as the French cosmetics group posted higher sales and profits.