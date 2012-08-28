LONDON Aug 28 UTV Media PLC : * H1 group revenue up 4 percent to 61.6 million STG * H1 pre-tax profit up by 3 percent to 11.2 million STG * H1 proposed interim dividend of 1.75 pence versus 1.50 pence in H1 2011 * Olympics did not provide any performance enhancing effect on advertising

revenue * As a result trading conditions for the third quarter have been less positive

than anticipated