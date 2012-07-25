UPDATE 1-Edmunds sees U.S. Feb auto sales down 1 pct vs year ago
DETROIT, Feb 23 U.S. auto sales will show a 1 percent decline in February from a year earlier, industry consultant and car shopping website Edmunds said on Thursday.
Position: Uruguay's central bank governor
Incumbent: Mario Bergara
Born: May 4, 1965
Term: Sworn in Nov. 11, 2008. Term expires in 2015.
Key facts:
-- Bergara earned a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1998, the same year that he started a three-year stint as the central bank's head of economic studies. He later served as head of Uruguay's communications regulatory body, and as the country's vice minister of economy and finance until becoming central bank governor in 2008.
-- Bergara, who is viewed as a center-leftist, issued hawkish comments on inflation after taking over as head of the central bank. "Production can thrive only under conditions of (price) stability," he said, adding that the central bank's credibility depended on that stability.
-- He is divorced with three children. (Reporting by Felipe Llambias; Editing by David Cutler and Paul Simao)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 23 Argentina's industrial production fell 1.1 percent in January from the same month a year earlier, national statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, the twelfth straight month of shrinking output.
PARIS, Feb 23 French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Thursday outlined his economic plans mixing tax cuts and a reduction in government jobs that would stick to France's commitments to euro zone partners to cut its budget deficit.