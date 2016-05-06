May 6 Uzbekistan plans to raise $58 million from
selling at least 15 percent in state-controlled Asaka Bank to
foreign investors, the lender said on Friday, as part of a broad
privatisation drive in Central Asia's most populous nation.
The bank, which has assets of $2.6 billion, said in a
presentation posted on its website (www.asakabank.com) its
shareholders, the biggest of which is the finance ministry, were
looking to sell the stake.
It did not name any brokers for the offer or announce plans
to list on any foreign bourse.
The ex-Soviet nation, which has largely kept in place a
centralised, state-dominated economic system, said last year it
would sell minority stakes in about 1,200 companies to
foreigners willing to bring along new technologies and
expertise.
However, because Uzbekistan has no liquid stock market and
its sum currency trades at less than half the official
rate on the black market, local assets are difficult to value.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Susan Thomas)