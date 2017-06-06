ALMATY, June 6 Uzbekistan's upper chamber of parliament said on Tuesday it has appointed Mamarizo Nurmuratov new central bank chairman.

Nurmuratov, who has until now chaired the Senate's budget and economic reforms committee, replaces Faizulla Mullajanov who died last month after serving as the central bank's head for 26 years. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)