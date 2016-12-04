* Uzbekistan to elect second president since independence
TASHKENT, Dec 4 Uzbekistan's prime minister and
interim president, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, looked likely to win a
presidential election on Sunday by a landslide and become the
second leader of Central Asia's most populous nation since
independence.
The biggest challenge may still lie ahead for the
59-year-old former communist apparatchik - establishing the same
level of authority as his all-powerful predecessor, Islam
Karimov, in whose shadow Mirziyoyev spent more than a decade.
Karimov, who had run the resource-rich former Soviet
republic of 32 million people with an iron fist since 1989, died
from a stroke in September, aged 78.
Mirziyoyev, cabinet head since 2003, swiftly emerged as
Karimov's most likely successor after the speaker of the upper
chamber Senate stepped aside for him. Under the constitution,
the speaker would normally assume the role of interim head of
state.
The size of Mirziyoyev's election victory, whether he
secures a realistic 65 to 70 percent of the vote or a
Karimov-style 90-plus percent, will indicate how serious
Tashkent is about political and economic reforms, said
Kazakhstan-based Central Asia analyst Alexander Knyazev.
"The outcome will show whether the state apparatus is ready
for changes," he said.
Polling stations in the country closed at 8 p.m. (1500 GMT)
and 87.8 percent of Uzbekistan's more than 20 million eligible
voters had cast their ballots, the Central Election Commission
said. The commission will announce the results of the vote at 4
p.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday, it said.
"Our people have shown high political activity," commission
chairman Mirzo-Ulugbek Abdusalomov told reporters.
Mirziyoyev did not speak to reporters when he went to cast
his vote with his family at a polling station in Tashkent.
Despite pledging continuity, Mirziyoyev has announced plans
for economic reforms, including a liberalisation of the tightly
controlled foreign exchange market, and has acted to ease
strains in relations with neighbouring Central Asian countries.
"We are seeing many positive changes in our life, we hope
for even more positive changes in our country," said Temur
Samiev, a pensioner, as he voted in Tashkent.
Diplomats say Mirziyoyev is also expected to move Uzbekistan
closer to Russia, its Soviet-era overlord.
An engineer by training, Mirziyoyev began ascending the
Communist Party career ladder in the 1980s, becoming a member of
Uzbekistan's legislature by the time the Soviet Union collapsed
in 1991.
According to a 2009 United States embassy cable published by
Wikileaks, Karimov regarded Mirziyoyev as "unprofessional" and
planned to replace him eventually, although not immediately.
POWER SHARING
According to another embassy cable, sent in 2008, Mirziyoyev
had instructed state media to never show him on television for
fear of making Karimov jealous. Karimov was retaining Mirziyoyev
as cabinet head because of his loyalty to Karimov's family, the
same cable said.
Diplomatic and business sources have told Reuters that
Mirziyoyev has been able to secure support for his presidential
bid from Uzbekistan's powerful informal clans by agreeing to
share power with two other political heavyweights, Deputy Prime
Minister Rustam Azimov and security chief Rustam Inoyatov.
Some analysts, however, say this arrangement may only delay
the fight for ultimate power within the political elite, which
may destabilise the Muslim nation, which borders Afghanistan.
The United States, Russia and China all watch developments
in Uzbekistan closely and are concerned about its stability
because it is a major exporter of natural gas and cotton. At
least two million Uzbeks work abroad, mostly in Russia.
Tashkent fought an Islamist insurgency in the 1990s and
thousands of Uzbeks are believed to have joined Islamic State
militants fighting in Syria and Iraq.
Running against Mirziyoyev in Sunday's election are
Khatamjon Ketmonov, Narimon Umarov and Sarvar Otamuratov, the
nominees of three parties in parliament which present themselves
as the opposition but have always toed the official line.
