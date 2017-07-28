UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan scraps mandatory forex sales by exporters from Aug 1

(Adds context, background)

TASHKENT, July 28 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan will scrap from Aug. 1 a rule that exporters must convert 25 percent of their foreign currency revenues from overseas sales into the local sum currency, the Uzbek president's office said on Friday.

It said in a statement that the move was aimed at stimulating export activity as well as liberalising the currency market.

The former Soviet republic's elaborate system of currency controls and restrictions has been the main obstacle to foreign investment, according to both businesses and officials.

Sources told Reuters this month that Uzbekistan had allowed a limited number of banks and companies to trade foreign currency at the market rate in a pilot project that could lead to the introduction of full convertibility of the sum.

Uzbekistan, Central Asia's most populous nation and second-biggest economy, has until now required exporters to sell a quarter of their foreign currency revenue at the official rate, about 4,000 sums per dollar.

Importers, at the same time, can only buy foreign currency on a separate bourse where they pay about 9,000 per dollar, although the rate is not officially reported.

The third, black market rate, mostly used by individuals, values the sum at about 8,400.