ALMATY Aug 10 Uzbekistan's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.0 percent in January-June 2011 in year-on-year terms compared to same period of last year, state media quoted official statistics as saying.

The report, published by the Central Asian nation's Economy Ministry and State Statistics Committee, gave no comparative data for the same year-ago period.

It said that industrial output had expanded by 6.8 percent in the first half of 2011, year-on-year, while agricultural production grown by 6.7 percent.

Inflation measured 3.6 percent in January-June, the report said.

Uzbekistan, a mainly agrarian Muslim nation which borders Afghanistan, has been run by authoritarian President Islam Karimov for more than decades.

Karimov, a former top Communist Party apparatchik, has kept a firm state grip on the economy of his secretive nation. Uzbekistan, with ample reserves of natural gas, is a major producer of cotton and gold.

Uzbekistan's GDP growth accelerated to 8.5 percent last year from 8.1 percent in 2009. The International Monetary Fund forecasts a 7.0-percent growth this year. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Patrick Graham)