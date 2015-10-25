(Adds Abe quotes, project details)
By Muhammadsharif Mamatkulov
TASHKENT Oct 25 Japan and Uzbekistan signed
deals worth more than $8.5 billion on Sunday, including
investment to explore new hydrocarbon reserves in the central
Asian nation, Uzbek President Islam Karimov said after meeting
visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan will finance around $5 billion of those deals, which
also cover communications and transport projects, Karimov said.
One of the projects will see Japan Oil, Gas and Metals
National Corporation (JOGMEC) explore new hydrocarbon reserves
jointly with Uzbek state oil and gas company Uzbekneftegaz.
Uzbekistan has already announced plans to increase
production of natural gas, although it has not disclosed how
much it actually produces currently.
Another project will modernise a heating power plant
generating electricity for the Uzbek capital Tashkent. Japanese
firms will also build an ammonia and carbamide plant at Uzbek
chemical company Navoiazot's site.
Before Sunday's deals, Japan had provided a total of around
$3.5 billion in development aid and loans to various sectors of
Uzbekistan's economy, Karimov said.
Abe is visiting the five former Soviet nations of Central
Asia, the first trip in nine years by a Japanese premier to the
region where Japanese companies are active and where both Russia
and China are vying for influence.
Uzbekistan is the region's most populous nation with 31
million people and is a major producer of cotton, gold and
natural gas.
"Today we discussed the three main directions of our
cooperation - increasing the partnership of Japanese government
organisations with private businesses for the sake of economic
restructuring, preparation of highly skilled personnel ... and
healthcare," Abe told a news briefing.
In neighbouring Turkmenistan, which holds the world's
fourth-largest natural gas reserves, Abe oversaw on Friday the
signing of deals worth over $18 billion, mainly in the chemicals
sector and power station construction.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Susan Fenton)