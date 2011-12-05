ALMATY Dec 5 Uzbekistan's Senate voted on Monday to cut the presidential term to five years from seven, reducing the authority of future leaders while veteran President Islam Karimov buys time to anoint a successor to run Central Asia's most populous country.

Karimov, a 73-year-old former Communist Party boss, has crushed opposition and dissent in more than two decades at the helm of his resource-rich nation, repeatedly extending his rule through legal changes rubberstamped by the docile parliament.

The issue of finding a successor to the authoritarian ruler is the main puzzle for investors eyeing business opportunities in the tightly controlled and secretive nation, which is a major producer of gold and cotton and has ample oil and gas reserves.

Russian-language news agencies quoted unnamed senators as saying the constitutional amendments were initiated by Karimov himself. They did not explicitly state whether the reduced term would apply to the current term, which runs until December 2014.

A Senate spokeswoman declined to comment when reached by Reuters.

Some observers say that, by reverting to a five-year term, Karimov can circumvent a constitutional rule forbidding the same person from holding office for more than two consecutive seven-year terms. His second seven-year term expires in December 2014.

"Should the amendments reducing the presidential term be signed by the current Uzbek head of state into law, the next election could theoretically be held as soon as 2012," wrote independent agency Fergana News, which covers Central Asia.

But Kamoliddin Rabbimov, a France-based Uzbek political scientist, said he believed the changes would be applied only after the next presidential election in or after December 2014.

"The issue here is not about prolonging his authority," said Rabbimov. "He's doing this not for himself, but for future politicians."

GROOMING A SUCCESSOR

Karimov, without a son who would make an obvious successor in the predominantly Muslim nation, held a referendum in 2002 that extended his five-year term to seven years.

He won another seven years in a 2007 vote in which no opposition candidates were allowed to run.

Rabbimov said he believed the president was sizing up several possible candidates to succeed him, among them his Harvard-educated eldest daughter, 39-year-old Gulnara Karimova, and Prime Minister Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Even if he has decided, he will not tell anybody. If he announces a successor, he knows he will be eaten up," he said, adding that Karimov would probably run again for election unless his health failed or he felt supremely confident in a successor.

"Another seven years would be too much, but 2014 might be a little early (to step down)," he said.

Karimov is accused by human rights groups of violating basic freedoms in a nation of 28 million people.

His relations with the West soured in 2005 after a bloody crackdown on an uprising in the eastern city of Andizhan.

But the United States and other major Western powers have since warmed up towards Karimov, whose landlocked country is a vital link in the transit route to supply NATO forces fighting the Taliban movement in next-door Afghanistan.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited Uzbekistan in October, in part to thank Karimov for his country's role in a supply route that is becoming increasingly important as U.S. ties with Pakistan come under strain.

Rabbimov said he believed that Karimov, wary of the Arab revolutions that have toppled the leaders of Tunisia, Egypt and Libya, was gradually implementing economic reforms that would not sustain any future president holding power for 14 years.

With its population rising, Uzbekistan could become a net importer of gas between 2020 and 2030, he said, while its revenues from cotton and gold exports would depend heavily on the cyclical nature of world markets.

"Karimov wants to improve his image in the historical memory," Rabbimov said.

"He is beginning to realise that it will be impossible for a future president to hold on for two seven-year terms."

In March, Karimov oversaw the adoption of a number of constitutional amendments, including a clause which states the head of the Senate will become acting head of state in the event that the president were no longer able to carry out his duties.

This position is currently held by Ilgizar Sobirov, a little-known lawyer and former district head of a small region.

But deputies left unchanged an article of the constitution stating that retiring presidents will become senators-for-life -- a potential loophole for Karimov to return to the presidency should he wish. (Editing by Maria Golovnina)