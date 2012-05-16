* North Ustyurt basin may hold sizeable oil reserves

* Tethys wins Chegara as nearby field close to depletion

* Tethys says Uzbekistan the right place for independents

By Dmitry Solovyov

TASHKENT, May 16 Tethys Petroleum said it hopes to strike a deal with Uzbekistan this year to develop a highly prospective block, after winning the right to develop another oilfield in the Central Asian nation.

Tethys, listed in London and Toronto, said its experience showed that "flexible" independent oil companies like itself could prosper in the former Soviet nation.

It said that it hoped to sign a contract this year with Uzbekistan for rights to explore and develop a large exploration block in the North Ustyurt basin.

"It will take a little while, but I would hope that mainly by the end of the year we will have a contract for that," David Robson, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Tethys, told Reuters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the annual Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan conference in the Uzbek capital.

"I think that both we and (Uzbek state oil and gas company) Uzbekneftegaz are very keen to try and pull something together. We completed a joint study with Uzbekneftegaz in the area. I think we are both very excited about its potential."

The oilfield area is part of the same basin which is already being developed by Tethys in neighbouring Kazakhstan.

"The area has many similarities to the area in Kazakhstan just to the north," Robson said. "We are very excited as it has good potential."

Tethys said on Wednesday it had received an updated report on its resources in Kazakhstan, which estimated its prospective recoverable oil resources at 1.17 billion barrels. It also showed a substantial amount of prospective gas resources.

Tethys, working in former Soviet Central Asia since 2003 and also present in regional neighbour Tajikistan, simultaneously announced on Wednesday it had signed a production enhancement project to develop Uzbekistan's Chegara group of fields.

To date, Tethys has been implementing a similar contract on the nearby North Urtabulak field.

"Chegara is producing oil, but a relatively small amount, because it actually doesn't have that many wells on it," Robson said. "The field is not as mature as North Urtabulak ... We are squeezing the last drops out of a sponge in North Urtabulak."

He declined to give estimates for Chegara's reserves.

Robson, whose company produces over 5,000 barrels of oil per day plus up to 6,000 cubic metres of gas a day in Central Asia, said Tethys felt comfortable in Uzbekistan.

He said the good thing for independent oil companies like his was that Uzbekistan was still "relatively unexplored", and "there is great exploration potential in several areas, and a good potential for the application of more modern technology."

"I think, independents need Uzbekistan. "It's a great place to work, and it's a perfect place for independents to flourish." (Editing by Anthony Barker)