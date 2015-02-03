Feb 3 Uzemik OJSC :

* Dismisses Radik Sultanov from post of chairman and appoints him as new general director as of Feb. 2

* Says dismisses Anis Yusufov from post of general director as of Jan. 30 at his own request

* Says appoints Sergey Agureev as new chairman