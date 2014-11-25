Nov 25 China's V V Food & Beverage Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 800 million yuan (130.39 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 26

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1vJ6Tru ; bit.ly/1yR3WTI

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1355 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)