UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 V V Food & Beverage Co., Ltd.:
* Says it shareholder Giant Harvest Limited to transfer it 18.95 percent stake in the co, to Founder Securities and ESSENCE FUND Co.,Ltd.
* Giant Harvest Limited's stake in the company will be decreased to 0 percent down from 18.95 percent
* ESSENCE FUND's stake in the company will be increased to 9.9 percent up from 0 percent
* Founder Securities' stake in the company will be increased to 9.05 percent up from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3nlxOT
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources