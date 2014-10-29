Oct 29 Vaahto Group Plc Oyj
* Vaahto Group Plc Oyjs subsidiary Vapate Oy files for
bankruptcy
* Says Vapate Oy has sold all its unprofitable business
related to pulp, paper and board industry solutions during years
2013 and 2014
* Company doesn't have employees or operative business
anymore
* Board of directors of vapate oy has stated that
liabilities of company are greater than its assets and company
is no longer able to meet its obligations
* Loans of Vapate Oy mature in bankruptcy. Parent company
has secured loans for financiers of company
* Negotiations with financiers have already begun on how to
arrange securities of parent in such a way that group's
continuing operations does not become endangered due to
securities
