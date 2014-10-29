Oct 29 Vaahto Group Plc Oyj

* Vaahto Group Plc Oyjs subsidiary Vapate Oy files for bankruptcy

* Says Vapate Oy has sold all its unprofitable business related to pulp, paper and board industry solutions during years 2013 and 2014

* Company doesn't have employees or operative business anymore

* Board of directors of vapate oy has stated that liabilities of company are greater than its assets and company is no longer able to meet its obligations

* Loans of Vapate Oy mature in bankruptcy. Parent company has secured loans for financiers of company

* Negotiations with financiers have already begun on how to arrange securities of parent in such a way that group's continuing operations does not become endangered due to securities