By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Feb 27 GlaxoSmithKline's
Pandemrix swine flu vaccine has been linked to cases of the rare
sleep disorder narcolepsy in children in a scientific study in
England that confirms similar findings elsewhere in Europe.
The vaccine, more than 30 million doses of which were given
during the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009-2010, contains a booster,
or adjuvant, and may have triggered an adverse immune reaction
in some children at higher genetic risk of narcolepsy,
scientists said in new research published on Wednesday.
Researchers at Britain's Health Protection Agency (HPA) who
published the study in the British Medical Journal said the at
least 14-fold increased risk they found had "implications for
the future licensing and use of adjuvanted pandemic vaccines".
Narcolepsy is a life-long disorder and thought to be an
autoimmune disease in which patient's immune system attacks the
body's own cells. Its symptoms include frequent bouts of daytime
sleepiness and in its severe forms it also causes night terrors,
hallucinations and cataplexies - when strong emotions trigger a
sudden loss of muscle strength.
Studies in Finland, Sweden and Ireland have also found a
Pandemrix link to narcolepsy, and GSK says more than 800 cases
linked to the shot have been reported in Europe.
A spokesman for the British drugmaker told Reuters on
Wednesday: "We really want to get to the bottom of this and
understand more about the potential role of Pandemrix in the
development of narcolepsy."
He added, however, that GSK believes "the available data are
insufficient to assess the likelihood of a causal association
between Pandemrix and narcolepsy."
As Reuters reported earlier this month, scientists
investigating the link further are homing in on the vaccine's
adjuvant, a booster called AS03, and analysing whether its
super-charging effect may have played a role.
According to the UK results, vaccination with Pandemrix at
any time was associated with a 14-fold increased risk of
narcolepsy, whereas vaccination within six months before onset
of the disease was associated with a 16-fold increased risk.
"The increased risk of narcolepsy indicates a causal
association," said the research team led by Liz Miller, a
consultant epidemiologist with the HPA. They added, however,
that because of variable delay in diagnosis, the risk may be
overestimated because vaccinated children may have been referred
to specialist sleep clinics more rapidly.
Scientists said the risk translated into around one in
50,000, lower than studies have found in other countries such as
Finland and Sweden where Pandemrix was used more widely and the
risk was around one in 16,000 to 17,000 children vaccinated.
In total, more than 30 million doses of the GSK shot were
given in 47 mainly European countries during the H1N1 flu
pandemic. It was not used in the United States.
The UK study looked at 75 children aged between four and 18
who were diagnosed with narcolepsy from January 2008 and who
attended sleep centres across England. Eleven of the children
had been vaccinated with Pandemrix before their symptoms began.
Finn stressed that Pandemrix is the only vaccine linked to
this problem: "There is nothing to suggest that it occurs after
other flu vaccines or vaccines against other diseases."
Narcolepsy is thought to be due to loss of function in cells
called hypocretin cells in one of the brain's sleep centres.
John Shneerson, a consultant physician from the Respiratory
Support and Sleep Centre at Papworth Hospital in Cambridge who
co-led the UK study, said Pandemrix may have triggered an immune
reaction against those cells, causing narcolepsy in some
children who were genetically vulnerable.
Experts say around 25 percent of Europeans have a genetic
profile making them more susceptible. Narcolepsy has no known
cure, but specialist doctors say symptoms can be treated with
drug combinations aimed at re-regulating the sleep-wake cycle.