By Anna Yukhananov
Oct 25 As Americans line up for flu shots, they
should consider that the vaccines may be far less effective
than thought, according to a new study.
Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease specialist at the
University of Minnesota, and his colleagues found that the most
common flu vaccine in the United States is effective for 59
percent of healthy adults, well below the 70 percent to 90
percent level previously reported.
"We're stuck with a vaccine that has been around for 60
years and not changed much," Osterholm said in recorded
remarks. He stressed the need for a new generation of flu
shots, particularly in the face of a future pandemic.
There is also a lack of information about how well the
vaccine works in children and in adults over the age of 65, he
said. These two groups are most at risk from flu-related
illness or death.
U.S. health officials recommend that all Americans over six
months of age get a flu shot. Nearly 131 million people, or 43
percent of the U.S. population, received the influenza vaccine
last season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC). [ID:nS1E78K17P]
Sanofi (SASY.PA), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), Novartis
NOVN.VX, the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) unit MedImmune, and CSL
(CSL.AX) make vaccines for the U.S. market.
While Osterholm does not dispute the need for the current
vaccines, he said the common perception that they are "good
enough" hinders the development of novel therapies.
In a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases
journal, Osterholm and colleagues screened 5,707 vaccine
studies published in the last 40 years.
They narrowed their analysis to 31 studies that tested for
the presence of flu in laboratory tests rather than counting an
increase in flu antibodies -- a faster method but one that
researchers say tends to overestimate the vaccine's efficacy.
They also limited results to those that used randomized
controlled trials or other observational methods that did not
have "selection bias," which could lead to sicker people
getting excluded from the study.
A meta-analysis of the 31 studies also showed that a newer
type of vaccine that uses a live virus was 83 percent effective
in protecting children between six months and seven years old.
However, this type of vaccine, which is made by MedImmune,
is not currently recommended as the best treatment for children
by the CDC group that decides immunization practices in the
United States, the study's authors said.
The Lancet study was published ahead of a meeting of this
group on Wednesday.
