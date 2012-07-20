BRIEF-AVIS BUDGET GROUP AND TRAVELPORT EXTEND RELATIONSHIP
* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - CO AND TRAVELPORT ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF A NEW, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
July 20 Viacom Inc and DirecTV Group said they reached an agreement to restore Viacom networks to the satellite TV provider's 20 million U.S. subscribers.
DirecTV subscribers were without the channels for more than a week, making it one of the longest programming blackouts involving major networks. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* JOHO CAPITAL LLC REPORTS A 6.2 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2lBlQgr Further company coverage:
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: