SYDNEY, March 31 New York-listed Vail Resorts
will buy the largest mountain resort in Australia for
$136 million in what will be its first international
acquisition, the company said on Tuesday.
The Perisher ski resort in New South Wales state is the
largest and most visited ski resort in Australia, with access to
the country's largest cities, including Sydney and Melbourne, it
said.
The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter
of fiscal 2015, Vail said in a statement.
Australia is an important international markets for ski
resorts across the Northern Hemisphere, generating an estimated
more than 1 million skier visits annually to resorts in North
America, Japan and Europe, Vail said.
