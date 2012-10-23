ISTANBUL Oct 23 Turkey's Vakifbank 10-year dollar-denominated bond issue attracted bids worth more than $1.5 billion, bankers said on Tuesday.

The initial price guidance is unchanged from around 6.125 percent, bankers said.

The bank had mandated Barclays, Goldman Sachs International, ING and Standard Chartered Bank as bookrunners. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Anthony Barker)