ISTANBUL, April 8 Initial price guidance for Turkish lender Vakifbank's dollar-denominated five-year eurobond is mid-swaps plus 310 basis points, bankers said on Monday.

Vakifbank mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank for the issue, which was expected to be completed on Monday.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler)