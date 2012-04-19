BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
ISTANBUL, April 19 State-run Turkish lender Vakifbank issued a 5-year eurobond worth $500 million at a yield of MS+487.5 basis points, bankers said on Thursday.
Banker said that bids for the issue totaled $2.5 billion.
Last week, bankers said Vakifbank has mandated Barclays Capital, Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank to manage the issue.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.