ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Turkish lender Vakifbank said on Monday it will issue a 91-day, 100 million lira ($55.65 million) bond and a 175-day, 200 million lira bond on Sept. 17-19.

In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Vakifbank said the offer would be raised up to 500 million lira depending on bids.

($1 = 1.7968 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by David Cowell)