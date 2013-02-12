BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
ISTANBUL Feb 12 Lender Vakifbank has applied to the Turkish banking watchdog and capital markets board to establish a programme of global medium-term notes and issue a maximum $3 billion worth of bonds, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange late on Monday. (Writing by Daren Butler)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.