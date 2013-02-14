BRIEF-Britain's Co-Operative bank reports annual loss of 477 million pounds
* Statutory loss before taxation, still impacted by legacy issues, has reduced to £477.1m
ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkish state lender Vakifbank on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 450.7 million lira ($256 million), beating a Reuters poll forecast of 417 million.
The bank said its 2012 net profit rose to 1.46 billion lira from 1.23 billion the previous year.
($1 = 1.7635 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Adjusted net asset value (nav) at 228.6p per share (2015: 178.9p per share)
* FY 2016 profit for period 3.17 billion roubles ($53.95 million) versus 3.35 billion roubles year ago