ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkish state lender Vakifbank on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 450.7 million lira ($256 million), beating a Reuters poll forecast of 417 million.

The bank said its 2012 net profit rose to 1.46 billion lira from 1.23 billion the previous year.

($1 = 1.7635 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)