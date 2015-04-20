ISTANBUL, April 20 Turkey's Vakifbank secured a syndicated loan of $204 million and 763 million euros, the lender said in a filing to the Istanbul Stock Exchange on Monday.

The 367-days term agreement will be used for trade finance purposes and the all-in cost will be LIBOR/EURIBOR + 0.80 percent. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)