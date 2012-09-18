UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL, Sept 18 Turkish state-run lender Vakifbank said on Tuesday it had obtained a $735 million syndicated loan.
The loan will have a total cost of Libor/Euribor +1.35 percent, the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts