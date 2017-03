ISTANBUL May 7 Turkey's Vakifbank on Thursday posted a net profit of 434.6 million lira ($162 million) for the first quarter, broadly in line with market expectations.

The figure was up from a 374 million lira profit in the same period a year earlier, and was broadly in line with expectations of 431 million lira in a Reuters poll.

($1 = 2.6824 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall)