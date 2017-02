ISTANBUL Nov 2 Turkish lender Vakifbank said on Wednesday its net profit rose 41 percent in the third quarter to 316.1 million lira ($176 million), exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 266 million lira.

In the first nine months of the year, net profit rose to 965.1 million lira from 764.5 million a year earlier.

Shares in Vakifbank were up 4.1 percent in the wake of the results. ($1 = 1.792 Turkish Liras)